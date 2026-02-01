WWE Backlash 2026 Set For May 9 In Tampa, Florida

WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque recently announced via his Twitter (X) account that the 2026 Backlash premium live event (PLE) will be held on Saturday, May 9th, at the Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida. He made this announcement live from the KAFD in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble PLE took place.

The PLE is scheduled for May 9th, which is approximately three weeks after WrestleMania 42, set to occur on Saturday, April 18th, and Sunday, April 19th, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tickets for WWE Backlash will be available for purchase at a later date.