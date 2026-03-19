Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (3/20/2026)

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, which will air on the USA Network.

The show will begin at 8 PM ET from the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, and it will also be available to international viewers on Netflix.

In a highly anticipated match, WWE Tag Team Champions MFT (Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga) will defend their titles against Damian Priest and R-Truth.

Additionally, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, The Irresistible Forces (Nia Jax and Lash Legend), will be defending their titles against WWE Hall of Famers, The Bella Twins (Nikki Bella and Brie Bella).

Fans can also look forward to a tag team match featuring the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) against Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer and Axiom). Furthermore, “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre will face “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu in a singles match, and Kit Wilson will call out Jelly Roll.

Make sure to tune in every Friday night at 8 PM ET for live coverage of WWE SmackDown results.