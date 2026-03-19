Ricky Saints Reveals What He’s Looking Forward To At WrestleMania 42

Top WWE NXT star Ricky Saints spoke with Kron4 about various topics, including Randy Orton’s betrayal of Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes.

Saints said, “I’m going to tell you this. Sometimes it’s not a changing of the attitude. It is when we decide to put up certain boundaries that we’re tired of people crossing. And I think that’s what happened. That happened with me, and that happened with Randy. It doesn’t make us bad people, it just makes us people who are tired of being walked over. So I liked it, I thought it was great. Good for him, you know what I’m saying? Good for him. Hopefully this stays here, but good for him.”

On what he’s looking forward to during WWE WrestleMania week:

“I’m definitely looking forward to Punk and Roman, that’s going to be a great match. You know, you have Cody and Randy, that’s going to be another one. You know, know, Jade and Rhea is going to be a great match as well. So those are the three that I’m looking forward to.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)