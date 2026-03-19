Ricky Saints Teases Big Plan Ahead Of NXT Stand & Deliver

Top WWE NXT star Ricky Saints discussed various topics with Kron4, including his partnership with Ethan Page to defeat NXT Champion Joe Hendry and NXT North American Champion Myles Borne.

Saints said, “I felt great. I mean, did anyone expect a different outcome? Look at us; it’s me and Ethan Page teaming up. Like let’s be for real, okay? There is obviously a plan at play here. I need to become a two-time NXT Champion. And, you know, run the play; that’s all we gotta do is run the play. Things happen; we got to pivot. That’s alright. We’re cool. But we got to run the play to get to Stand & Deliver so I can beat Joe Hendry and put myself in the Hall of Fame of a person who has become a two-time NXT Champion.”

On the current status of his relationship with Page:

“I think, listen, let me tell you something. This is a life lesson for everyone watching. Sometimes you have to forgive, but you never forget, all right? When money is in play, when a plan is in play, I’m willing to forget some things, so to speak, okay? All right, let me just say that. Definitely contradicted what I just said, but that’s all right. The point is, me and Ethan, we are good right now.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)