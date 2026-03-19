Brock Lesnar Set For MSG RAW Alongside Roman Reigns And CM Punk

As reported by PWMania.com, former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is scheduled to appear on next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recently, Madison Square Garden and WWE.com announced that Lesnar will also be appearing at the March 30th edition of RAW at the prestigious arena.

The official MSG website is promoting several big names for the event, including “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns, World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, Oba Femi, Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer, Becky Lynch, Logan Paul, Liv Morgan, and Rhea Ripley, among others.

Additionally, WWE NXT will take place at the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden the following night on March 31.

Advertised stars for this event include NXT Champion Joe Hendry, NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, and more.

The Infosys Theater wrote, “NXT is coming to the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden on March 31! Be there LIVE to see your favorite NXT Superstars, including NXT Champion Joe Hendry, NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, NXT North American Champion Myles Borne, NXT Women’s North American Champion Tatum Paxley, NXT Tag Team Champions Vanity Project, Sol Ruca, Ricky Saints, Jaida Parker, and Tony D’Angelo.”