Backstage News On WWE NXT Title Match Planned For Stand & Deliver 2026

During Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, Tony D’Angelo made a significant impact by attacking the reigning WWE NXT Champion, Joe Hendry, as well as Ricky Saints and Ethan Page.

Following this, Page and Saints barged into Interim General Manager Robert Stone’s office. In their conversation, Page proposed a first-time-ever singles match between Saints and D’Angelo for the following Tuesday, and Stone officially made it happen.

According to BodySlam+, WWE sources have indicated that, as of now, Hendry is set to defend his NXT Championship against Saints, Page, and D’Angelo in a Fatal Four-Way Match at the 2026 Stand & Deliver Pay-Per-View event.

The report also noted that tensions between Page and Saints are expected to escalate as D’Angelo seeks his second reason for returning to NXT.

Tensions flared between Saints and Page last Tuesday night when they got into an argument before they attacked Hendry. This led to them being overpowered—first by Hendry and then by D’Angelo.

Earlier this month, D’Angelo defeated Dion Lennox in a brutal match at Vengeance Day, overcoming DarkState. At the same event, Hendry retained the NXT Championship against Saints, despite interference from Page.

WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2026 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 4th, at The Factory at The District in St. Louis, Missouri.