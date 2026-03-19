Why Hulk Hogan Was Missing From Oscars In Memoriam Segment

The Academy Awards feature an annual In Memoriam segment honoring artists and filmmakers who passed away the previous year.

This year, various fans and outlets noted that the segment did not include the late WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, who died from a heart attack in July of last year.

Hogan appeared in several films throughout his career, including a notable role alongside Sylvester Stallone in “Rocky III” and in the 1989 film “No Holds Barred.” Furthermore, he is not listed in the In Memoriam section on the Academy Awards’ website.

According to Dave Meltzer, who discussed the matter on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, multiple notable figures are often overlooked in the In Memoriam segment, both during the live broadcast and on the AMPAS website.

Meltzer noted that he had come across several articles discussing the individuals who were mentioned and those who were not. Interestingly, many articles did not even consider Hogan significant enough to be included on the list of omissions.

Meltzer also suggested that past controversies surrounding Hogan’s racist comments may have contributed to his exclusion from the segment and the AMPAS list of artists who passed away in 2025. Hogan faced a temporary suspension after a secretly recorded video containing his racist remarks was released.

He later sued Gawker for publishing the tape in a highly publicized legal battle. Following the incident, Hogan was temporarily removed from the WWE Hall of Fame but was reinstated in 2018.