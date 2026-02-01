Triple H Says Roman Reigns Deserves The ‘Cerebral Assassin’ Label

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque participated in the Royal Rumble post-show, where he discussed various topics, including Roman Reigns.

He praised Reigns as one of the greatest thinkers in the professional wrestling business and noted that he is deserving of the nickname “The Cerebral Assassin,” which was given to him by legendary commentator Jim Ross during his in-ring career.

Triple H said, “He is one of the most strategic and well-thought-out individuals in this business right now. I was given a nickname, Cerebral Assassin, by Jim Ross. It would be a name I would use for Roman Reigns. One of the greatest thinkers in this business.”

You can check out Triple H’s comments in the video below.

