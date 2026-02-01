WWE Hall Of Famer Questions Finn Balor’s Role On WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss various topics, including what to do with Finn Bálor on RAW.

Ray said, “Personally, I don’t know what you do with Finn Bálor, the great wrestler. Listen, if you told me you were inventing … the workhorse championship tomorrow, and you were gonna have the Iron Man Championship that’s defended every single week on TV for 15 minute matches, blah, blah, blah, and Finn Bálor was gonna be your champion – sold, because that’s a f***ing Iron Man. Other than that, in this huge world of the WWE, I don’t know where he fits.”

On Bálor’s Demon character:

“I know that, when Vince [McMahon] was around, the Demon character was only something that came out when Finn Bálor couldn’t get the job done, which made Finn look ineffective.”

