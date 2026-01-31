WWE Royal Rumble 2026 goes down this afternoon from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Things get started with the Countdown to Royal Rumble pre-show, which gets underway at Noon EST. / 9am PST.

That will lead directly into the main premium live event card, which kicks off at 2pm EST. / 11am PST., featuring a four match lineup.

Advertised for today’s highly-anticipated show is AJ Styles vs. Gunther with Styles’ career on-the-line, Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Championship, as well as the Women’s and Men’s Royal Rumble matches.

The following are WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh results for January 31, 2026. The report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the ESPN App from Noon EST. – 6pm EST.

WWE ROYAL RUMBLE RESULTS – JANUARY 31, 2026

As always, ‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ kicks things off as always. Michael Cole then welcomes us live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia for ‘Countdown to Royal Rumble: Riyadh.’ We see a nice shot of the special stadium built specifically for today’s show, which Cole mentions is the size of 17 football fields.

From there, a special cold open style video package airs narrated by Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque. When it wraps up, Cole welcomes us back live as images are shown from key moments that have taken place in Saudi Arabia over the years in WWE. The usual Superstar arrival shots are shown as the crowd reacts in the background.

Wade Barrett and Big E. join Cole as the camera shot settles at the pre-show panel, with an enormous crowd shown in the background. And they are fired up and loud. Real loud. Real, real loud. They break out in various chants, including for Cole and AJ Styles. We check in with Cathy Kelley, Byron Saxton and others on the broadcast team.

CM Punk Sits In For Entire Countdown Show

From there, after Wade Barrett makes a not-so-subtle tease for a surprise in the Royal Rumble, Cole mentions to the incredibly fired-up crowd that joining them now and sitting in for the remainder of the Countdown pre-show leading into today’s premium live event is none other than CM Punk.

“Cult of Personality” by Living Colour plays and the Riyadh crowd sings, again, very loud, as the reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion takes his seat. Cole mentions how crazy the crowd is. Punk says he isn’t a drinker but they’re gonna have a drinking game.

Every time they chant “CM Punk” you have to chug. They chant it and Punk chugs some Pepsi. Cole mentions Punk being announced as the cover star for the new WWE 2K26 video game. He asks Punk what it means to him to be on the cover. Fans chant “You deserve it!” as Punk talks about how cool of an honor it is.

Paul Heyman Confronts Adam Pearce In Intense Moment

After some more back-and-forth banter, the Countdown to WWE Royal Rumble pre-show moves on as the next guest is introduced. WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce joins Michael Cole, Wade Barrett, Big E. and CM Punk at the panel, but doesn’t get to say much at all.

Why? Because “The Oracle” storms the set and gets right in the red brand shot-callers’ face. He asks him what he thinks he’s doing. He keeps ranting about how he doesn’t believe the draw was random. “You’re really gonna make him number two?!” He argues number two is just as bad as number one.

“You wanna play F.A.F.O. with me? I’ll play F.A.F.O. with you!” Heyman says in an intense, face-to-face moment to wrap things up. Pearce says he’s off to have a conversation and throws his microphone down. He stands up and storms off and the pre-show continues.