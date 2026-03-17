WWE Hall Of Famer Says He’d Bet Against Steve Austin Wrestling Again

John Bradshaw Layfield says he would bet against Steve Austin having another match in WWE — but wouldn’t rule out Austin getting physical if he does appear.

Speaking on Something To Wrestle on 3:16 Day, JBL reacted to Austin’s recent comments about not feeling the urge to wrestle again.

“I would bet against a match, is my guess,” JBL said. “But I would bet far as stunners that (are) coming. I don’t know when. Maybe WrestleMania, maybe tonight. I don’t know.”

While JBL expects Austin appearances to be limited, he suggested that if Austin does show up, it may not be strictly a non-physical cameo. “I would bet stunners, just getting out there and doing something,” JBL added.

He also shared insight into Austin’s mindset leading up to his last match at WrestleMania 38, where Austin faced Kevin Owens in 2022. “The problem with Steve is that WrestleMania match with Kevin Owens, Vince wanted just basically a stunner,” JBL said. “And Steve said no.”

JBL recalled that Austin prepared for the match with minimal training but still delivered a strong performance. “He had not been wrestling. He just took that match last minute and went out there and had, I thought, a hell of a match.”

JBL emphasized that Austin’s love for performing often pushes him beyond what is planned. “When he was on top, you couldn’t get him to go 20 minutes,” JBL said. “He goes 30 minutes, 40 minutes… because he loved performing.”

He added that even when told to avoid physicality, Austin has historically gone further than expected. “So if Steve ever gets out there, it may be a lot more than stunners.”

Austin last appeared on WWE television at WrestleMania 41 in 2025, where he announced the attendance — though the moment was overshadowed by his ATV crashing into the ringside barrier.

Austin has since stated he will not appear on Raw in San Antonio due to commitments with his racing career, but remains open to appearances during WrestleMania 42 weekend in Las Vegas.

JBL closed by expressing his personal hope to see Austin back on WWE television. “I wish he was. I’m disappointed but not surprised. I love Steve, and he’s so entertaining. I’d love to see him interact with all these great stars they have today.”