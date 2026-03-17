WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (3/17/2026): Houston, TX.

By
Matt Boone
-
WWE NXT
WWE NXT

WWE NXT is back tonight.

The road to NXT Stand & Deliver makes a stop in “The Lone Star State” this evening, as WWE NXT is live at 8/7c on The CW Network from Houston, TX.

Advertised for the March 17 show:

    * Jacy Jayne vs. Sol Ruca vs. Zaria in a Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Championship
    * Tatum Paxley vs. Izzi Dame in a steel cage match for the NXT Women’s North American Championship
    * Fallon Henley vs. Wren Sinclair for the WWE Women’s Speed Championship
    * Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. two members of Birthright (Charlie Dempsey, Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo, Uriah Connors, Lexis King) in an opening round tournament match for a shot at the NXT Tag Team Titles at Stand & Deliver
    * “Vanity Project” Jackson Drake, Brad Baylor, and Ricky Smokes vs. El Grande Americano, Bravo, and Rayo in a six-man tag
    * Booker T Appreciation Night

Join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results.

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