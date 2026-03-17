Updated Lineup For WWE WrestleMania 42

Following Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, the company has announced an updated lineup for next month’s WrestleMania 42.

“The Beast Incarnate,” Brock Lesnar, will face “The Ruler,” Oba Femi, in a singles match.

Previously announced for the event, Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare,” Cody Rhodes, will defend his title against “The Viper,” Randy Orton.

Also confirmed for WrestleMania 42 is WWE Women’s Champion, Jade Cargill, who will defend her title against “The Eradicator,” Rhea Ripley.

Additionally, WWE Women’s World Champion “La Primera,” Stephanie Vaquer, will defend her title against Liv Morgan, a member of The Judgment Day.

Finally, WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Best in the World,” CM Punk, will defend his title against “The OTC,” Roman Reigns.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This will be the second consecutive year that the event is held there, and the show will be available for international viewers on Netflix.