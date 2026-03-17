WWE NXT Roster Safely Arrives In Houston After Travel Chaos

The WWE NXT roster has successfully arrived in Houston for tonight’s CW Network broadcast despite a difficult travel situation caused by severe weather across the Southeast.

According to PWInsider, nearly all talent scheduled for the show made it to Houston in time.

“Just about everyone one would expect to be in town for the taping are indeed in Houston,” PWInsider reported. “It was an extremely rough travel day, but the crew made it to Texas.”

The issues began Monday when thunderstorms and tornadoes forced a ground stoppage at Orlando International Airport, where much of the NXT roster was attempting to depart.

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer previously reported that flights were delayed by more than four hours, with WWE closely monitoring whether talent would be able to make it to Texas in time.

Tonight’s episode is especially important, as NXT now has three shows remaining before NXT Stand & Deliver 2026, scheduled for April 4 in St. Louis.

The show will air live from 713 Music Hall in Houston.

WWE NXT Match Card (Tonight)

NXT Women’s Championship (Triple Threat): Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Sol Ruca vs. Zaria

Women’s North American Championship (Steel Cage): Tatum Paxley (c) vs. Izzi Dame

NXT Tag Team Title No. 1 Contender’s Tournament: Hank and Tank vs. Birthright

WWE Speed Women’s Championship: Fallon Henley (c) vs. Wren Sinclair

Tag Team Match: Vanity Project vs. Los Americanos

Special Segment: Booker T Appreciation Night

Despite the travel disruptions, WWE avoided any major impact on the show, with the full roster expected to be available for tonight’s broadcast.