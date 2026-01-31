Backstage Update On Bianca Belair’s WWE Return

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE star Bianca Belair’s lengthy recovery period is drawing to a close, making her a strong candidate for a surprise return at today’s Royal Rumble 2026 premium live event (PLE).

Meltzer noted that Belair has been sidelined since she broke her finger on her left hand during the WrestleMania 41 Triple Threat Championship Match against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley.

He believes Belair “should be ready” to resume in-ring competition in Riyadh. Additionally, she has the second-highest odds of winning the Women’s Royal Rumble Match on several betting sites.

Belair has not competed in WWE since spring and was last seen as a guest referee for the match between Jade Cargill and Naomi at the Evolution premium live event in July 2025. She has been mentioned alongside other expected return candidates, including Tiffany Stratton.

WWE has a long history of showcasing major surprise returns at the Royal Rumble, and this could be the perfect moment for Belair to make her comeback.