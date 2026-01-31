Seth Rollins Questions CM Punk As WWE 2K26 Cover Star

Top WWE star Seth Rollins spoke with Gaming Bible about various topics, including World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk being the cover star of WWE 2K26.

Rollins said, “I never feel like CM Punk is the right choice to be the representative of anything that has to do with this business and this company. But it’s not my decision, it’s not my sandbox, and these aren’t my toys. I don’t get to make those calls, but it is what it is. If they think they can sell video games with CM Punk on the cover? Go for it.”

On which matches he would want in his showcase mode:

“Gosh, one major match that stands out is the Triple Threat last year at WrestleMania 41 (night one) in the main event in Las Vegas, between me, Roman Reigns and CM Punk. That’s a generational matchup. Then I’d say our six-man tag match as the Shield vs. The Wyatt Family at the Elimination Chamber in 2014, Minneapolis, Minnesota. Those are two matches from my career that really stand out for me. As for dream matches, I’d love to have wrestled ‘The Heartbreak Kid’ Shawn Michaels. He’s my favourite performer ever. I think we would have had a lot of fun if we had the opportunity to step into the ring together. Then I would have loved to have a TLC match with Jeff Hardy of The Hardy Boys. He was very influential in my career as a teenager. His style was something that I really resonated with during that time, and I was pretty enamoured by the TLC matches that he and his brother (Matt Hardy) had with the Edge and Christian, and the Dudley Boyz. I’d also love for me and Becky to fight HHH and his wife, Stephanie McMahon. The two greatest wrestling couples of all time, fighting for control over the WWE.”