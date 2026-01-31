Rhea Ripley Talks WWE 2K Cover And Who Could Be Next

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley recently spoke with Yahoo! Uncrowned about various topics, including her appearance on the cover of WWE 2K24 alongside Bianca Belair.

Ripley said, “Oh man, it’s insane. It’s like how hard you’ve worked throughout the year has been noticed and appreciated, and it’s taken to that higher height where now everyone’s going to see your face whenever they go into a Target or a gaming store. You’re going to be everywhere.”

On her biggest ‘what if’ moment:

“My biggest, ‘what if’ would have to be what if Tegan Nox didn’t get injured? That’s my big one, because if that didn’t happen, I don’t know if Rhea Ripley would be here..”

On who may ae a future WWE 2K cover star:

“Who do I see? Honestly there’s so many. You never know what kind of year someone’s going to have. So anything is really possible. I know he just came back, but Austin Theory is such an amazing athlete and he’s so good at what we do in this profession. So I’d like to see him on a cover at some point, I think that would be awesome. And then you see someone like even Bron Breakker, like the athleticism that man has is nuts. Literally he flies through the air, tackles someone and keeps flying. I don’t know how that is a thing, I just don’t know how it’s physically possible. And with The Vision and how that’s all going with Bronson [Reed] in there too — I can see something happening with all that and maybe the whole group being on the cover as well, just like The Bloodline was. That could be really cool. So maybe those guys.”