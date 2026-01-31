Drew McIntyre Talks Tokyo Dome Dream And Dominance Over Sami Zayn

Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre spoke with ABEMA about various topics, including his aspiration to wrestle at the iconic Tokyo Dome.

McIntyre said, “Japan. I’m coming back. Roppongi, wait for me. I’ve never had a big match at the Tokyo Dome, so I’d like to do it.”

On finally capturing the Undisputed WWE Championship:

“It’s been a long journey, but I’ve finally won it. It feels great. I got screwed by shitty referees in both matches. It’s been a constant for the past few years, but I’m finally crowned.”

On his upcoming title defense against Sami Zayn:

“I’m 11-0 against Sami. No way I’m going to lose. I’m going to crush him like Godzilla.”