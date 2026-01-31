WWE Royal Rumble May Kick Off AJ Lee’s WrestleMania 42 Feud

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that AJ Lee is expected to have a Women’s Intercontinental Championship match against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 42 in April.

The buildup for this match may begin during the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match later today.

Lee made her return to WWE in September 2025 after more than a decade away. She teamed up with her husband, reigning WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk, to face Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in a Mixed Tag Team Match at Wrestlepalooza.

Although she is signed to a full-time deal, Lee’s appearances on WWE television have been sporadic. After her match at Wrestlepalooza, she returned on the November 17, 2025, episode of RAW, where she interfered and cost Lynch the IC Title.

Her last appearance was at Survivor Series: WarGames later that month, where she teamed with Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Alexa Bliss, and Charlotte Flair to defeat Lynch, Nia Jax, Lash Legend, and The Kabuki Warriors in the Women’s WarGames Match.

As of now, Lynch has already been confirmed for the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble match.

Other confirmed participants include IYO SKY, Roxanne Perez, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Bayley, Raquel Rodriguez, Lyra Valkyria, Asuka, Chelsea Green, Nia Jax, Lash Legend, Giulia, Jordynne Grace, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Maxxine Dupri.