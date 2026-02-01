Shayna Baszler Offers To Serve As The New WWE NXT General Manager

PWMania.com recently reported that WWE NXT General Manager Ava has announced her departure from the brand. As a result, NXT currently does not have a General Manager. In light of this, a former NXT Women’s Champion has expressed her interest in taking on the role.

Shayna Baszler took to her Twitter (X) account to comment on the situation.

Baszler wrote, “Oh? @WWENXT needs a new GM?” She also posted a gif showing her pointing at herself.

Baszler was released by WWE last year, but she still contributed behind the scenes for the promotion. There is currently no information on whether WWE plans to appoint Baszler as the new General Manager of the NXT brand, but updates will be provided as they become available.