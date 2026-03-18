Jacob Fatu Addresses His Improving Promo Skills, Talks Learning From Family In WWE

Jacob Fatu recently spoke with TV Insider for an interview.

While talking with the popular media outlet, the WWE Superstar spoke about learning from family, WWE letting him be himself, and what it’s like to work with Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre.

The following are some of the highlights from the interview.

On learning from family: “Learning from family. Learning a lot from Solo [Sikoa]. Learning a lot from ‘Big’ Jim. A lot from Jey Uso, Roman [Reigns]. It’s really about learning a lot from others. I think Rey Mysterio said this on a podcast after tagging with John Cena and Sheamus. He learned a lot. You’re never been in the game long enough to act like you know it all. So, I think learning the game, structure, all of that.”

On growth in his mic skills and WWE allowing him to be himself: “Nah, the improv…yeah, you know they can hang with that. They are still trusting with the process, but it’s also something I love about WWE. They are letting me be who I am. They ain’t here to change me. I’m going to say it again. They ain’t here to change me. They ain’t doing none of that. They are letting me be me and tapping into what people like me. Just to let them know anything [is] possible. It has been going good.”

On his rivalries with Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre and what it’s like working with them: “I enjoy working with both. They each bring something different to the game. It just seems like my career is always elevating and elevating. I was just speaking with Tyler Breeze in the back, you have to treat people good because you’ll see the same people up and the same people on the way bad. Make sure everyone’s good, even when you’re bad.”

Check out the complete Jacob Fatu interview at TVInsider.com