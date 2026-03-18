WWE Night Of Champions 2026 In Doubt Amid Ongoing Conflict In Middle East

According to Brandon Thurston of POST Wrestling, multiple sources indicate that the 2026 WWE Night of Champions Premium Live Event (PLE) is scheduled for Saturday, June 27th, in Saudi Arabia.

This news comes amid rising concerns about the event’s status due to the ongoing conflict with Iran.

Thurston’s report also mentioned that Tom Brady’s flag football game, organized through WWE partner Fanatics, as well as upcoming Formula One events, have been moved out of Saudi Arabia due to the situation.

The flag football game was originally set to take place later this month, while the Formula One events were scheduled for April. Thurston has reached out to WWE and Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority for clarification on whether they are considering rescheduling or canceling Night of Champions, but he has yet to receive a response.

This information follows a report last week stating that WWE has discussed its two upcoming events in Saudi Arabia, prompted by the current war in Iran.

The conflict escalated after Israel and the United States launched an attack on Iran on February 28th, which spread to involve other countries in the region after Iran targeted American bases in allied nations, including Saudi Arabia.

Additionally, WWE WrestleMania 43 is set to take place in Saudi Arabia next year.