Backstage Update On WWE NXT Talent Placement Strategy And Ricky Saints’ Role

According to a report from last week, there has been discussion within WWE about removing NXT star Ricky Saints’ Absolute Experience segment from the company’s social media channels.

Some WWE personnel did not expect Saints to remain on the NXT roster a year after his debut.

Fightful Select recently published a report outlining WWE’s approach to new signees, which is assessed on a “case-by-case” basis to determine whether they start in NXT or on the main roster.

Initially, when Saints was sent to NXT, sources indicated that the decision was made because the plans for WrestleMania 41 were already in place, and they did not anticipate him being there for long. However, those expectations have not panned out.

The report also highlighted that The CW and WWE view established TV talent like Saints, Ethan Page, Joe Hendry, and Blake Monroe as key figures who can attract new viewers to NXT—viewers who may not have otherwise watched the show. The TV experience these stars bring is considered valuable for NXT’s development.

When it comes to placing new signees, some talents have been vocal about wanting to start on the main roster. It was previously reported that WWE insisted on Royce Keys starting on the main roster instead of NXT.

Keys made his debut at the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble PLE, and although he has not appeared on WWE TV since then, he has been traveling with the main roster crew weekly and working dark matches.

He is currently under contract for a multi-year deal, but there is no information available on when he will make his weekly TV debut.