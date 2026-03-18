WWE Reportedly Assigns Staff To Track AEW Programming And Trends

Since All Elite Wrestling (AEW) launched in 2019, both AEW and WWE have competed in overlapping markets, particularly concerning television scheduling and pay-per-view (PPV) events or Premium Live Events (PLEs).

This period included the “Wednesday Night Wars,” when AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT aired head-to-head until 2021. The competition has continued, with both companies scheduling events on the same weekends or days, drawing significant attention from fans and analysts tracking industry trends.

TC of WrestleVotes reported during a recent Q&A session on Fightful Select that certain WWE employees based in Stamford are tasked with watching AEW broadcasts and relaying notes to the company’s analytics and executive teams.

The report also mentioned that some staff involved in monitoring AEW content are knowledgeable about AEW-related merchandise, such as action figures, and are often present in office spaces.

Additionally, the report highlighted that wrestlers from both WWE and AEW maintain personal relationships and communicate openly despite the competitive landscape between the two promotions.