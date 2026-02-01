Seth Rollins Explains How He Kept His Fake Injury A Secret From John Cena

Top WWE star Seth Rollins appeared on The Sal Licata Show to discuss various topics, including the most challenging person from whom to keep the fake injury secret.

Rollins said, “John Cena. No, no, John was not aware at first. He texted me obviously. He and I are friends, so he texted me to send condolences and be positive as a friend, check in. And I — you know, I didn’t obviously didn’t [know]. I was like, ‘I don’t know who knows. I don’t know who the the brass has told. I don’t know who they smartened up.’ So I just played dumb for as long as I could.”

On when Cena found out:

“I think like a week later, a few days later, he texts me back and was like with — you know, unwarranted. He just texted again and was like, ‘Well played, sir. Well played.’ [laughs] But it did did hurt my feelings. You know, I was like, ‘Oh, John’s like’ — Some of my closer friends that I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t want to have to lie to, but I don’t know who’s told who.’ And so I just had to keep it as close to the vest as possible.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)