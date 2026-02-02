Ava Posts Anti-ICE Message Before X Account Is Disabled

Former Ava has publicly addressed her exit from WWE, following her announcement that she has departed the company.

Ava initially revealed her departure in a post shared to Instagram. Shortly thereafter, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com provided context on the situation, noting that the decision was personal rather than contractual.

Meltzer said he “heard from several people and the general thing was is just she didn’t want to do it anymore.”

Following the Instagram announcement, Ava posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) directed at ICE and the Donald Trump administration.

“and now that i can say this with my full chest, [middle finger emoji] ice and that entire administration.”

Within a few hours of the post going public, Ava’s X account was disabled, making the message inaccessible on the platform.

Ava’s WWE exit and subsequent social media activity have sparked significant discussion online, marking a definitive and outspoken end to her time with the company—for now.