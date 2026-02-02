Official Press Release On WWE Backlash 2026 Location And Ticket On-Sale Date

WWE issued the following:

TAMPA TO HOST WWE® BACKLASH ON SATURDAY, MAY 9

Tickets On Sale Friday, February 20 at 10am ET / 7am PT

Presale Access Begins Thursday, February 19 at 10am ET / 7am PT

February 2, 2026 – As announced this past Saturday by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Backlash will take place Saturday, May 9at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida.

WWE Backlash marks the first Premium Live Event following WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas and features the fallout from the biggest event of the year.

Tickets for WWE Backlash will go on sale Friday, February 20 at 10am ET/7am PT via www.ticketmaster.com. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive presale using code WWETIX starting Thursday, February 19 at 10am ET/7am PT.

Additionally, WWE Backlash Priority Passes will soon be available from On Location, the Official Fan Hospitality Partner of WWE. These exclusive passes give fans the opportunity to be ringside for every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and much more. To learn more, please visit http://onlocationexp.com/backlash.

The Tampa Bay area has an extensive history hosting WWE events including most recently the Royal Rumble in 2024 at Tropicana Field. Additionally, the Tampa region has hosted WrestleMania 37 (2021), Hell in a Cell (2021), Backlash (2021), Battleground (2014), Extreme Rules (2011), Survivor Series (2000) and Royal Rumble (1995).

