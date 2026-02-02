WWE Raw Preview For Tonight (2/2/2026): Philadelphia, PA.

“The City of Brotherly Love” hosts this week’s installment of WWE Raw on Netflix.

Advertised for the Monday, February 2, 2026, post-WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh episode of WWE Raw tonight at 8/7c from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA. is a high stakes women’s showdown.

Reigning and defending WWE Women’s World Champion “La Primera” Stephanie Vaquer will put her title up for grabs in a Philadelphia Street Fight against bitter rival from The Judgment Day, Raquel Rodriguez.

Join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results.