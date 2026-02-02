Royal Rumble Had New Director And Last-Minute Brie Bella Surprise

PWInsider.com reports that the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble premium live event (PLE) was directed by Lee Lipschultz, who is also the regular director for SmackDown, as well as for the pre-show and post-show segments.

The report notes that Marty Miller typically directs WWE’s PLEs and RAW. However, he was not in Saudi Arabia for the Royal Rumble as he was back in the U.S. directing TKO’s Zuffa Boxing event, which aired on Paramount+.

Miller has been with WWE since 1995 and began his career with the company during that year’s Royal Rumble.

Additionally, the report states that WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella was kept under wraps until just a few hours before the event started.

Bella made her return to WWE at the PLE, entering the Women’s Royal Rumble Match at number 29.

This marked Bella’s first match for WWE since the 2022 Royal Rumble and her first overall since 2018.

Despite the secrecy surrounding her return, news of Bella’s participation was reported by several outlets prior to the show’s commencement.