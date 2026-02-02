Official WWE 2K26 Gameplay Trailer Released

Several details about WWE 2K26 have recently been revealed, including that World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk will be the cover star of the game.

2K Games has also announced the official gameplay for WWE 2K26.

In addition to being the cover star, Punk will feature prominently as the Showcase star, allowing players to relive significant moments from his WWE career. The game will boast the largest roster in the franchise’s history, with over 400 playable characters.

It will also introduce four new match types: I Quit, Inferno, Three Stages of Hell, and Dumpster Match. Players can expect stackable tables, new usable objects, and larger environments. Intergender Matches will be available across core game modes.

WWE 2K26 is set to launch on March 13 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch 2, and Windows PC via Steam.

Additionally, there will be special editions available on March 6, including the King of Kings Edition, Attitude Era Edition, and Monday Night Wars Edition.