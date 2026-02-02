WWE Reveals Top 25 Moments From Royal Rumble 2026

WWE held its 2026 Royal Rumble premium live event (PLE) on Saturday, January 31, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Now that the show is behind us and the road to WrestleMania 42 has officially begun, the company is highlighting the top 25 moments from this past weekend’s event.

At the top of the list are Roman Reigns, who secured his third victory in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, followed closely by Liv Morgan, who achieved her first-ever victory in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

Here are the complete top 25 moments from the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble PLE:

25. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair joke about eliminating each other.

24. Randy Orton RKOs Je’Von Evans out of an OG Cutter.

23. Damian Priest chokeslams Mr. Iguana and La Yesca.

22. Sami Zayn’s Helluva Kick to Drew McIntyre for a near fall.

21. Royce Keys debuts at #14 in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

20. The Judgment Day refuses to ally with Chelsea Green.

19. Oba Femi faces off with Brock Lesnar but gets eliminated.

18. Charlotte Flair eliminates Nia Jax and (accidentally) eliminates Alexa Bliss.

17. AJ Styles’ springboard 450 into a Styles Clash for a near fall on GUNTHER.

16. Kairi Sane accidentally eliminates Asuka and gets eliminated by IYO SKY.

15. Roman Reigns gets Jey Uso to YEET and decks him.

14. Tiffany Stratton returns at #30.

13. Cody Rhodes and LA Knight eliminate Brock Lesnar.

12. GUNTHER’s low blow to AJ Styles into a powerbomb for a near fall.

11. Drew McIntyre powerbombs Sami Zayn through the announce table.

10. The Bellas eliminate Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

9. The Americanos do battle in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

8. Lash Legend eliminates The Bella Twins and Charlotte Flair.

7. The Masked Man attacks Bron Breakker and Breakker gets eliminated.

6. Raquel Rodriguez eliminates Rhea Ripley, who is eliminated by Liv Morgan.

5. Cody Rhodes eliminated via Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu.

4. Sami Zayn falls to Claymore kicks.

3. AJ Styles passes out to GUNTHER.

2. Liv Morgan wins the Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

1. Roman Reigns wins the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.