Chelsea Green Offers To Take On Role Of NXT General Manager

PWMania.com previously reported that WWE NXT General Manager Ava has announced her departure from the brand. As a result, NXT currently does not have a General Manager. In light of this vacancy, a former Women’s United States Champion has expressed her interest in the role.

Chelsea Green took to her Twitter (X) account to share her thoughts on the situation.

Green wrote, “Hey @WWENXT

I’ll be your new GM. I know a thing or two about running a continent… How hard can one little company be 🤷🏻‍♀️”

Green is a former two-time WWE Women’s United States Champion and the current AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion, along with her partner Ethan Page. She has made several appearances in NXT, primarily as part of her alliance with Page. Last year, the two had a brief feud with Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steele, ultimately defeating them in a mixed tag team match at NXT Heatwave.

Currently, there is no information regarding who will take over the General Manager role following Ava’s departure. WWE has not announced any developments for this week’s episode, which is set to air live on Tuesday on The CW in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.