Report: Several Rumored Royal Rumble Names Were Never Approached

WWE held its 2026 Royal Rumble premium live event (PLE) on Saturday, January 31st, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The event featured both the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble Matches, which included several surprises. However, there were some names that were discussed for appearances in both matches, as well as others that were not.

According to Fightful Select, Kit Wilson was considered a possibility for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, but ultimately, the decision was made not to include him. Wilson has recently started a solo run with a new character on SmackDown while his tag partner, Elton Prince, continues to recover from an injury.

The report also mentioned that, despite rampant speculation online about Karrion Kross possibly returning for the Rumble, he was not approached by WWE sources.

Furthermore, Saraya was also rumored to make an appearance, especially after she posted several training videos online in the week leading up to the event. However, it should be noted that Saraya previously left WWE because they would not clear her to compete, and it remains uncertain whether they would be willing to do so now.

Additionally, the report indicated that several talents were in Riyadh as alternates for the Rumble matches.

Specific details regarding these talents have not yet been disclosed, but more information will be provided as it becomes available.