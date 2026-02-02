Jesse Ventura Says Donald Trump Wants To Be A “Fascist Dictator”

WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura delivered pointed political commentary during a recent appearance on Rosemary Barton Live, where he once again voiced strong criticism of Donald Trump.

During the interview, Ventura warned of what he believes are authoritarian tendencies, referencing historical parallels and Trump’s rhetoric.

“You’re going to see him try to run for a third term saying, ‘well, it meant two in a row.’ Donald Trump wants to be a fascist dictator, and for those that don’t believe me, read your history. Go to Germany and read what happened in Germany, what took place. They said the borders have to be protected. They said we’re being overrun with crime. And what did they do? They singled out a group of people and said these are the people responsible for all your troubles.”

Host Rosemary Barton then asked Ventura to address viewers in his home state amid the political climate.

Rosemary: “Jesse Ventura, as a passionate Minnesotan, let me ask you what your message to people is there as they watch this unfold. Many are upset. What do you say to Minnesotans?”

Ventura: “I say we’re Minnesotans, we’re tough. Hold the line, and we’ll win in the end.”

Barton followed up by asking Ventura to respond to comments made by the president regarding the sovereignty of other regions.

Rosemary: “What do you make of the president saying things about the sovereignty of other places, whether it be Greenland or Canada? How serious are those threats, sir?”

Ventura did not mince words in his response.

Ventura: “I think with this guy anything is serious. You got to remember, the last election was really a simple one and I blame the United States people for this too. They’re getting what they deserve because the last election was simple. You had the choice of the Constitution or the criminal, and for some reason they took the criminal. So they shouldn’t be surprised at what they’re getting. He’s a convicted sex offender. He don’t pay taxes. He’s a draft dodger, wouldn’t serve his country, and yet he stands out there and preaches patriotism to us.”

Ventura has long been outspoken on political issues, and his comments continue to draw attention well beyond the world of professional wrestling.