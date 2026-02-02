WWE Announces Roman Reigns & Liv Morgan For Tonight’s Raw

WWE.com released the following updated preview for tonight’s Raw in Philadelphia, PA.:

Stephanie Vaquer battles Raquel Rodriguez in Women’s World Title Philly Street Fight

Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer puts her title on the line against The Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez in a Philly Street Fight, tonight on Raw at 8e/5p on Netflix.

Liv Morgan celebrates winning the 2026 Royal Rumble

After outlasting 29 other Superstars and eliminating her Judgment Day ally Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan returns to Raw.

Morgan has now earned the right to headline WrestleMania against a Women’s Champion.

Don’t miss all the action, tonight on Raw at 8e/5p on Netflix.

Roman Reigns returns to Raw after winning the Royal Rumble

Royal Rumble winner Roman Reigns is set to return to Raw.

Will The OTC decide which World Champion he will challenge at WrestleMania? Find out tonight on Raw at 8e/5p on Netflix.