Mr. Iguana Reacts To Surprise Entry In 2026 WWE Royal Rumble Match

Mr. Iguana has shared his reaction after making a surprise appearance in the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble match, calling the moment the realization of a lifelong dream.

In a video posted to social media following the event, the Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide standout reflected on what it meant to compete on WWE’s biggest international stage, thousands of miles away from home.

“So far from home but so close to everyone. A great experience. The dream came true and we’re here. A year ago, I didn’t know where I’d be, and today I’m here with all these superstars on the other side of the world. I just want to thank the WWE Universe, the fans, and everyone.”

Mr. Iguana emphasized the emotional weight of the moment, noting how unexpected the opportunity was and how motivating the crowd reaction proved to be.

“A dream came true and honestly, it really moves me. It’s a wild ride that I never imagined possible. It’s happening and there’s so much more to come. Listening to the reaction and everything, that’s why we’re here, and we’ll continue here. We still need to get more green.”

Mr. Iguana’s Royal Rumble appearance marked one of the most surprising cross-promotional moments of the night, highlighting WWE’s continued openness to international talent and further elevating his profile on a global stage.