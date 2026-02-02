Backstage News On Brie Bella’s WWE Future

Brie Bella is officially back in WWE following her surprise return at the 2026 Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. According to Dave Meltzer in Sunday’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter Daily Update, Bella’s appearance was not a one-off.

“Brie Bella’s return last night was not a one-night thing,” Meltzer wrote. “She’s going to be back for at least the time being.”

Bella herself strongly hinted at an extended run with the company through an emotional post on social media, confirming that she and her sister are reunited on WWE programming.

“I can’t even express the gratitude I’m feeling right now,” Bella wrote. “It’s been a journey to get here but I’m back and it feels good!!! Love you Bella Army for always standing with your girl and thank you Riyadh for the very warm welcome, your chants and love meant everything. BRIEMODE IS ACTIVATED. And the Bella Twins are back!!!! YES! YES! YES!”

Brie entered the Women’s Royal Rumble match at No. 29 and spent approximately seven minutes in the ring before being eliminated by Lash Legend. The appearance marked Brie’s first in-ring competition since the 2022 Royal Rumble.

Her twin sister Nikki Bella returned to WWE action in 2025 and has been featured intermittently since. Nikki previously entered a feud with Liv Morgan before turning heel against Stephanie Vaquer. Her most recent match prior to the Royal Rumble was a loss to Vaquer and Raquel Rodriguez in a three-way bout on Raw in December.

With both Bella Twins now active once again, WWE’s women’s division gains two of its most recognizable stars as the road to WrestleMania 42 continues.