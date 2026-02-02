Fan Speaks Out After Viral Interaction With Roxanne Perez

The fan involved in the viral ringside incident with Roxanne Perez has released a video statement clarifying the situation and addressing the backlash that followed.

In a TikTok video, the individual acknowledged that his tone during the incident crossed a line and confirmed that his apology was voluntary.

“Nobody made me apologize. It was fully my decision to,” he said. “I got caught up in the energy, got too hyped, and my tone was disrespectful. It wasn’t a little disrespectful — it was very disrespectful.”

He explained that his intent was not personal or malicious, but rather what he described as “chirping a heel,” something he says he has done routinely at wrestling shows.

“I was just having a great time and chirping a heel during the match. That’s something we do all the time. I never meant any harm.”

The fan also addressed claims circulating online that his behavior was targeted toward female wrestlers, firmly denying those allegations.

“I’m not sure why people are saying this was disrespectful toward women. That’s not the case at all. We don’t see gender or race — we cheer the good guys and boo the bad guys. People took the wrong narrative and ran with it.”

Clarifying another widely circulated aspect of the clip, the fan stated that venue security did not intervene due to verbal comments, but because of standing during the match.

“The security guard warning me had nothing to do with chirping,” he explained. “You can’t stand in the front row during a match. It happens all the time. He was worried I was blocking the view of people behind me.”

He revealed that the situation was later resolved in person, crediting Liv Morgan for facilitating a conversation.

“Liv saw me in Toronto and helped set it up. Roxanne came over and we talked it through. I apologized. We cleared things up. That’s all that needs to be said.”

According to the fan, the controversy escalated only after a private clip was shared publicly without his consent.

“I never posted it publicly. It was on my private story for friends and family. Someone else took it and posted it online, and it spiraled.”

He concluded by stressing his respect for performers and staff and expressing regret over how the situation unfolded.

“I would never intentionally harass a performer. These are real human beings. I respect the talent, the security, and the arena staff. This whole thing was a misunderstanding, and I hope people can learn from it and move on.”

The incident occurred during a recent WWE event and sparked widespread debate online regarding fan behavior at live shows.