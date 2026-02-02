Big Spoiler Updates For Tonight’s WWE Raw (2/2/2026)

Tonight’s WWE Raw is going to be a big one.

Advertised for the Monday, February 2, 2026, post-WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh episode of WWE Raw tonight at 8/7c from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, PA. is a high stakes women’s showdown, with Stephanie Vaquer will put her title up for grabs in a Philadelphia Street Fight against bitter rival from The Judgment Day, Raquel Rodriguez.

Additionally, as noted, Royal Rumble winners Roman Reigns and Liv Morgan will appear.

In some late updates for the show, Penta vs. Bronson Reed and Je’Von Evans vs. El Grande Americano has been announced as new matches scheduled for this evening.

One source is reporting that Oba Femi will make his official Raw debut tonight as well, and that Roman Reigns will be in tonight’s Raw main event.

Join us here tonight for live WWE Raw results.