Nia Jax Opens Up About Real-Life Tension With Charlotte Flair

Nia Jax has addressed one of the most talked-about moments of her WWE career — the August 30, 2021 episode of WWE Raw, where her match against Charlotte Flair appeared to devolve into a legitimate physical confrontation.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Jax confirmed that the incident stemmed from a miscommunication that escalated quickly once emotions boiled over in the ring.

“My match with Charlotte, where we kind of got into a little tiff, a little back and forth there — it was a miscommunication,” Jax said. “I will say I’m going to call it a miscommunication. Things got heated, legit got heated in that match. And I did warn her a few times to stop, to chill out. And she didn’t. And so then I two-pieced her.”

The sequence immediately stood out to viewers, as the crowd reaction noticeably shifted. Jax recalled that the arena went completely silent during the exchange, a moment that only heightened the intensity of the situation.

“But it was definitely, everybody was like, ‘What just happened?’” Jax explained. “Even the crowd, because when it happened in the moment, I couldn’t hear anything because I was angry. I was legit pissed. So I didn’t hear anything. But then when I felt the dead silence of the crowd, I think the crowd was kind of like, ‘Is this really happening?’”

She added that the only sound she could register during the chaos was the commentary.

“I could hear Corey Graves. Commentary is the only thing I could hear because that crowd was dead silent… I think they were kind of in shock.”

According to Jax, once cooler heads prevailed backstage, everyone involved acknowledged that the situation had gotten out of hand.

“We came back and once we were calm and we were level-headed, we all kind of were just like, ‘All right, got kind of out of hand.’ But sometimes it happens. It got hot and we just started swinging.”

Despite the heat of the moment, Jax confirmed there is no lingering animosity between her and Flair today, noting that the two were able to redeem themselves afterward.

Looking ahead, Jax also revealed she has her eye on a potential future showdown with Raquel Rodriguez, teasing what she described as a long-awaited “hoss match.”