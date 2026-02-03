WWE NXT Vengeance Day Expected To Take Place At Performance Center

WWE NXT is already looking ahead to its next Premium Live Event following tonight’s championship-heavy episode.

According to a report from Bodyslam, internal discussions have taken place regarding WWE NXT Vengeance Day, which is tentatively scheduled for March 7. The event is expected to take place at the WWE Performance Center, continuing NXT’s recent trend of hosting major shows at its home base.

Tonight’s edition of NXT is positioned as a pivotal moment for the brand, featuring three championship matches and the crowning of a new NXT Champion.

The show is headlined by a 7-Man Ladder Match for the vacant NXT Championship, following Oba Femi vacating the title at New Year’s Evil to officially move to the main roster. Since then, a seven-man field has emerged through qualifiers and backstage developments, setting the stage for a high-stakes main event.

In addition, Izzi Dame will make her first defense of the NXT Women’s North American Championship in a Triple Threat match against Lola Vice and former champion Thea Hail.

The night will also feature a cross-promotional title bout, as TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship champions The Elegance Brand defend against ZaRuca (Zaria & Sol Ruca).

Advertised card for NXT:

Vacant NXT Championship – 7-Man Ladder Match:

Ricky Saints vs. Dion Lennox vs. Keanu Carver vs. Sean Legacy vs. Shiloh Hill vs. Jackson Drake vs. Joe Hendry

NXT Women’s North American Championship:

Izzi Dame (c) vs. Lola Vice vs. Thea Hail

TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship:

The Elegance Brand (c) vs. ZaRuca

Tony D’Angelo addresses the NXT Universe

If Vengeance Day is finalized for March 7, tonight’s episode will likely serve as the launchpad for NXT’s next major storyline arcs heading into the spring.