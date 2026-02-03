WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (2/3/2026): Orlando, FL.

Who is going to become the new WWE NXT World Champion?

We find out tonight!

The first NXT Champion since Oba Femi vacated the title will be determined tonight, as WWE NXT returns live at 8/7c on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the Tuesday, February 3, 2026 episode of the show:

* Tony D’Angelo explains his actions

* Elegance Brand (c) vs. Sol Ruca and Zaria (TNA Knockouts Tag Titles)

* Izzi Dame (c) vs. Lola Vice vs. Thea Hail (NXT Women’s North American Title)

* Ricky Saints vs. Shiloh Hill vs. Sean Legacy vs. Jackson Drake vs. Dion Lennox vs. Keanu Carver vs. Joe Hendry (NXT Title Ladder Match)

Join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results.