Je’Von Evans Explains How Royal Rumble RKO Redeemed NXT Botch

Je’Von Evans has opened up about a memorable moment of redemption involving Randy Orton at the WWE Royal Rumble.

During the October 8, 2024 edition of WWE NXT, Orton defeated Evans in the main event. The match featured a botched RKO sequence late in the bout — a moment that clearly stuck with the rising star. More than a year later, Evans found himself face-to-face with Orton once again, this time on one of WWE’s biggest stages.

At the Royal Rumble, Evans went for his signature OG Cutter, only for Orton to counter it cleanly into a picture-perfect RKO, earning a huge reaction from the crowd.

Appearing on RAW Recap, Evans reflected on the significance of the moment and how it helped him put the earlier mishap behind him. “I actually was so messed up about that moment with me and Randy in our first match,” Evans admitted. “It took me a couple of days to rewatch the match back because I was so embarrassed about it.”

Evans went on to emphasize the unpredictable nature of professional wrestling and the importance of taking risks in front of a live audience. “Sometimes we have to show the fans that this is real, bro. No matter what anybody says, anything can happen. I could get hurt, I could mess up a move. Not everything is going to be perfect,” he said. “But at the end of the day, we did it.”

The young standout concluded by framing the Royal Rumble moment as a personal victory. “Sometimes you’ve gotta take chances and see what happens — and that’s what I did. Mission accomplished.”

Evans has been widely praised backstage for his performance at the Royal Rumble, with WWE officials viewing the event as a key step in establishing him as part of the company’s next generation of stars.