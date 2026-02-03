Piper Niven Provides Update On Neck Injury

In September of last year, it was reported that WWE star Piper Niven was sidelined by an injury, raising fears it could be career-ending.

Niven is dealing with a neck injury and has not competed since late August.

Until recently, Niven had been mostly quiet about her injury. However, she recently responded to a fan’s inquiry about her condition.

She acknowledged fans have questions and expressed hope of returning to the ring, though she doesn’t know when. Niven also talked about the pain she is experiencing, stating that she “of course” wants to make a comeback.

Niven wrote, “I am in a good spot rn! ☺️ I’m sorry I’ve been so quiet with you guys. I appreciate every single message and every tweet (x? Sk?) I get, even if I haven’t liked or responded. The truth is I’ve been so quiet as I know you have questions but the fact of the matter is, I don’t know yet. It’s 5 months on and some days when it’s bad I can’t stand up for more than a few minutes if even a minute. Do I want to come back? Of course I do. This is all I’ve done and all I’ve wanted to do since I was 16 years old and I can’t imagine doing anything else, I still love it as much as I did the first day I started. And I feel like I was really just starting to get confident again and open up and hit my groove 😆 So all this to say, I hope so. Keep your fingers crossed for me 🤞🏻😘”