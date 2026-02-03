Jim Ross Explains Why Royal Rumble Has A Stronger Identity Than SummerSlam

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently discussed WWE superstar Shinsuke Nakamura during an episode of his podcast, “Grilling JR.”

Ross said, “I saw Nakamura in Japan, and he was — it fascinated me. I can’t relate to tell fans saying, ‘I hate that guy. He’s horrible, he can’t work,’ whatever. He got over in Japan in a big way. So I think it speaks to the challenge of having a foreign talent in a key position. But you know, he can cut a promo now. He’s in good shape.”

On Nakamura maximizing his time:

“He knows how to work, so he knows how to maximize his minutes, which is a key thing to any ball player, NBA guy, whatever.”

On whether Royal Rumble or SummerSlam is WWE’s second biggest event:

“I think it’s Royal Rumble, but it’s a close race between number two. WrestleMania is going to be number one. That’s not a secret. And so taken aside, set that aside, set that over here, and call it a day. But I think that the Royal Rumble would be number two. Because the event is what the attraction is. That might not make any sense but the event, the Royal Rumble, is understood, is perceived as something significant. And you know, and we move on then to SummerSlam. But SummerSlam is dependent upon what the attraction is. You know, Vince and I used to talk about this all the time. The issue is, the Rumble has a brand. It has an identity. And so my most fun matches I’ve called have been the Royal Rumble. It’s a haul because back in the day, I’d always look forward to working the Royal Rumble because it was a very busy PPV. So you’d always try to have some good support matches. And then you move on, because the stakes are very high, obviously. So I think I’d go WrestleMania, Royal Rumble. SummerSlam would be my off-the-cuff guess. It’s very subjective.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)