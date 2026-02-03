Jey Uso Reacts To Online Criticism After Royal Rumble

PWMania.com recently reported that top WWE star “The OTC,” Roman Reigns, emerged victorious in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match last Saturday.

The win earned him a main event slot at WrestleMania 42.

However, Reigns faced criticism from fans, particularly regarding his interactions with World Tag Team Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso, who received significant attention during the event, especially when Brock Lesnar was eliminated.

In response to the online criticism, Uso recently addressed the fans through his Instagram Stories.

Uso wrote, “[Man] yall don’t deserve my family fr”

Reigns’ victory marked his second win at the Royal Rumble. During the main event segment of RAW, it was announced that Reigns will challenge World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk in one of the main events at WrestleMania 42.

Uso entered the Men’s Rumble match at #25 and lasted just over 13 minutes before being eliminated by Reigns.

Other members of the Anoa’i family who participated in the Rumble matches included Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu in the men’s match, as well as Nia Jax in the women’s match.