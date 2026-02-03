Ava Selling Ring Gear Following WWE Exit

Former WWE star Ava first appeared in WWE programming through NXT, where she eventually took on the role of NXT General Manager.

This made her one of the youngest individuals to hold an authority position on television. Recently, it was reported that Ava decided not to renew her contract with the company, a decision she announced on social media.

Following her departure, Ava took to her Instagram Stories to share that she will be selling most of her NXT ring gear.

By doing so, she is transforming pieces from her brief time in WWE into collectibles, as items worn on NXT TV often attract interest from fans and memorabilia collectors, especially when linked to notable figures or short, high-profile stints.

Ava is the daughter of WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and had a limited in-ring career before her exit.

As of now, she has not announced her future plans. There is no indication of whether she intends to continue wrestling, pursue work outside of the ring, or step away from the industry entirely. Updates will be provided as they become available.