Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s live episode of Monday Night RAW, which will take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

The event is scheduled to start at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

WWE World Tag Team Champions The Usos—”Main Event” Jey Uso and “Big Jim” Jimmy Uso—will defend their titles against Alpha Academy, consisting of Otis and Akira Tozawa.

Additionally, Nattie Neidhart will face Alpha Academy’s Maxxine Dupri in a singles match, and the Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches will kick off.

