CM Punk Opens Up On WrestleMania Main Event Pressure And Payoff

WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk recently spoke with Jamie Iovine of Complex News about various topics. One highlight was how his dream of headlining WrestleMania became a reality in April 2025.

He main-evented Night One of the iconic event in Las Vegas, competing in a thrilling Triple Threat Match alongside Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

Punk said, “All that, all that was exactly what I’d imagined it was going to be. But it comes with a lot of pitfalls. It’s like a super high-pressure situation, and especially with me, because I was so vocal about it for so long. It was pretty heavy. Bret (Hart) grabbed me right before I went out and, like, had some words for me. And then Taker, bless his soul, like, brings the mood, like, just snapped me right back into it because he grabbed me and he went, ‘Well, don’t f**k this up!’ I was just like, ‘That’s actually what I needed right now,’ because everybody is giving me these heartfelt speeches and, like, hugging me, and people are emotional and I’m crying. He kind of just brought the levity, like, ‘Oh, yeah, okay!’ Sometimes we take ourselves too seriously, and even though this is a pretty heavy moment, and I was feeling the pressure, I essentially am just wrestling in front of thousands of people in my underwear. But yeah, to me, it was a perfect night. It was everything I thought it was going to be, and it was everything that needed to be.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

