Huge Title Match Confirmed For WWE WrestleMania 42

During the main event segment of last night’s post-WWE Royal Rumble episode of RAW, “The OTC” Roman Reigns made his way to the ring to address his victory in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match from this past Saturday’s premium live event (PLE) and to discuss who he will face at WrestleMania 42 in April.

Reigns delivered a promo reflecting on his accomplishments in Philadelphia over the years, including winning his first-ever Royal Rumble Match there.

He expressed his desire to get input from the fans on who he should face at WrestleMania before CM Punk made his entrance.

Punk remarked that he could listen to the crowd booing Drew McIntyre all day, but he noted that the fans were calling for Reigns to pick him.

Punk suggested that Reigns would likely opt for the easier choice of McIntyre. The two then exchanged barbs about McIntyre’s feud with Punk. Punk questioned how many of Reigns’ cousins it took to defeat McIntyre in the past, to which Reigns responded that his family is the reason Punk had a place to return to.

Punk further criticized Reigns for manipulating people during his time at the top and took a jab at Reigns’ part-time status, stating that while Reigns may have followed his path, he didn’t do it better. Punk also reminded Reigns that he was the one who brought The Shield to the main roster and declared that although Reigns could beat McIntyre, he could not defeat Punk on his best day.

In response, Reigns lashed out at Punk, stating that Punk took a ten-year vacation and the only thing he learned from him was what not to do. Reigns pointed out that Punk was given the opportunity to return because WWE approached him, and he allowed it as a favor to Paul Heyman.

Reigns also recalled how Punk had made things difficult for him after discussing his issues on Colt Cabana’s podcast years ago. He accused Punk of manipulating Heyman upon his return and declared that he was choosing Punk as his opponent because he hates him—and always has—stating that at WrestleMania, Punk would acknowledge him.

This match is the first confirmed for WrestleMania 42, which will take place on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.